Get paid to build giant Lego models

- If you’ve ever wanted to be paid to build with Legos, this is your dream job. Merlin Entertainment – the company that manages the Legoland parks around the world – is hiring for a Lego model designer.

“You will be responsible for designing and building world class LEGO Models for our LEGO Merlin Attractions worldwide, to deliver a truly magical guest experience,” the job posting proclaims.

There’s just one catch – it’s not in Florida, or even the United States. This opening is based in England – Legoland’s Windsor Resort outside of London, to be specific.

This particular builder would join the Merlin Magic Making team. A similar team based in Polk County, Florida handles the construction of models and other creations for the theme parks in the U.S.

"This is definitely very much a dream job," Max Petrosky, a Legoland model builder at the Florida facility, told FOX 13 during a hiring push last year. "When you're a kid you play with Lego, you know? To actually make a living, actually working with Lego, it's just really incredible."

Among the listed job requirements and skill areas:

Model or product design

Interest or knowledge about Lego and creation of Lego models

Experience of working to deadlines and budgets

An interest in themed attractions

Other job responsibilities include creating animated models, sharing projects globally, and keeping track of your bricks.

And, of course, one side benefit is the 40-percent Lego discount!

Anyone who’s interested in applying can see more on Merlin’s website, where the job will remain open until April 4.