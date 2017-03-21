Amazon providing fashion advice for Prime members with new 'Outfit Compare' feature Consumer Amazon providing fashion advice for Prime members with new 'Outfit Compare' feature Do you need a little help getting dressed in the morning? If you can't decide what to wear or if something doesn't look quite right, Amazon says it can help you make that decision.

Amazon Prime members are now able to utilize the “Outfit Compare” feature on its app to help you make the right outfit choice.

Here's how it works. First, you need to have the latest version of Amazon's app. Then you need to take two pictures of yourself in each outfit you are trying to compare, which you will have to upload on the app. To find “Outfit Compare,” it is under the “Programs and Features” section on the drop down menu.

When you open it, the feature will show you a blank screen explaining how they consider fit, color, styling and current trends.

I took a picture of the dress I wore today and another photo wearing someone else's dress in similar poses and at the same location in the FOX 5 makeup room. After uploading each photo, the result came in less than a minute on what outfit looks better. It even provides a “style scale” about how strongly it felt about its selection:

- “Definitely pick this one!”

- “We like this better.”

- “It was a close call.”

By the way, it chose the other person’s dress.

The feature has launched on all iOS devices and an Android version of the feature is expected soon.