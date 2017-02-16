RECALL: Car seat could detach from stroller, fall

- About 676,000 stroller travel systems, sold in the U.S., are being recalled because a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, and possibly take the baby inside with it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 33 reports to Britax of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. There have been 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

CPSC said Britax is also aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers - used as a travel system with a car seat carrier attached.

The recalled models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame. All colors of the stroller are included. The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers. Recalled model numbers can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Britax-Recalls-Strollers#.

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017.

Anyone who has one of the recalled strollers should stop using it and contact Britax for a free repair kit. Britax said the car seat may still be used separately from the stroller. Visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

Outside of the U.S., about 36,400 of the recalled strollers were sold in Canada, and about 4,600 were sold in Mexico.