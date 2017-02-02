A solution to making your Facebook timeline politics free Consumer A solution to making your Facebook timeline politics free Are you tired of seeing political posts on Facebook? If so, there’s a solution.

Social Fixer is an application that can be used. Compatible with Chrome, Safari and Firefox web browsers, Social Fixer can as well be customized according to each user’s preferences. You download the extension to your browser and when you're logged into Facebook you can customize it with new settings. If you select the Election/Politics 2017 filter it will remove any posts related to politics in your news feed.

Unfortunately, these “fixes” don’t apply to the mobile app. You’ll need to unfollow those friends whose posts are not to your liking.

A feature from the Wall Street Journal is called blue feed, red feed and it shows some of the top liberal and conservative Facebook posts side by side.