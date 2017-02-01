Twinkies flavored ice cream hits store shelves

- Hostess fans will soon be able to get their hands on three new ice cream flavors inspired by the brand's most popular snack cakes.

Twinkies and Sno Balls flavored ice creams have been spotted in a freezer case at Riesbeck’s grocery stores, a regional chain with locations in Ohio and West Virginia.

The Twinkies flavor starts with a buttercream ice cream base, sponge cake pieces and a vanilla frosting swirl.

If chocolate is more your speed, then Hostess has you covered. Additional ice cream flavors include SnoBalls-- the cream-filled cakes with marshmallow and coconut frosting-- and CupCake--cream-filled cake with the famous squiggly line.

