Save Me Steve: Gear for New Dads

Steve Noviello shares his favorites.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 25 2017 09:17AM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 01:12AM EST

Consumer crusader, bargain hunter, penny pincher and consumer reporter Steve Noviello is about to add one more title to his resume -- new dad. The first-time father-to-be shows off some great gear for dads. He's practicing now so he'll be ready for Baby Boy Noviello in March.

Follow Steve on Facebook: facebook.com/savemesteve


PRODUCT LINKS:

Nikon D3500
amzn.to/2ksTCnG

New Dad Tactical Bag 
www.mancrates.com/tactical/new-dad-tactical-bag

Edwin the Duck
amzn.to/2jRIAoL

Beyond Junior High Chair
www.abiie.com/beyondjunior.html

Dad Shirt
amzn.to/2jpA2Hk

Castings Keepsakes
www.castingkeepsakes.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories