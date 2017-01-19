Price of Forever stamps to increase 2 cents

The time to buy stamps at 47 cents is about to come to an end as the price is about to increase for the first time in 3 years.

On Sunday, January 22nd, the cost to mail a 1-ounce first-class letter will be 49 cents, up 2 cents from the current value of 47 cents.

The latest increase is a bit of deja vu. The last time the price of a Forever stamp increased came in January of 2014, according to the U.S. Postal Service, when, again, it went from 47 cents to 49 cents 3 years ago.

In April, the Postal Regulatory Commission ordered the USPS to drop its prices for the first time in 97 years when the stamps went down from 49 cents to 47.