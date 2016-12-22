MADE IN: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas

We are down to the wire and if you still haven't wrapped up your Christmas shopping, then you deserve a lump of coal and some help from some local merchants in what we are calling our "Made in..." series.

These are products that are locally made and if you still need a gift, they are all in our area and you can start crossing off those last few names on your list.

Yarn-wrapped glasses – I-Wear by Raqui
i-wearbyRaqui.com

Handmade jewelry – DTT by L. Green
dttbylgreen.com

Hand-painted blankets and tapestry – MarinArtsStudio
etsy.com/shop/MarinArtsStudio

Wooden lifestyle sculptures – My Blokhead
myblokhead.com

Organic red wine – Edelheiss Wine
edelheiss-wine.com
Can also be found at Wegmans, Yes! Organic Market, MOM’s organic

Gourmet popcorn – Stella’s Pop Kern
Kristina Kern
stellaspopkern.com

