MADE IN: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas Consumer Last minute Christmas gift ideas We are down to the wire and if you still haven't wrapped up your Christmas shopping, then you deserve a lump of coal and some help from some local merchants in what we are calling our "Made in..." series.

We are down to the wire and if you still haven't wrapped up your Christmas shopping, then you deserve a lump of coal and some help from some local merchants in what we are calling our "Made in..." series.

These are products that are locally made and if you still need a gift, they are all in our area and you can start crossing off those last few names on your list.

Yarn-wrapped glasses – I-Wear by Raqui

i-wearbyRaqui.com

Handmade jewelry – DTT by L. Green

dttbylgreen.com

Hand-painted blankets and tapestry – MarinArtsStudio

etsy.com/shop/MarinArtsStudio

Wooden lifestyle sculptures – My Blokhead

myblokhead.com

Organic red wine – Edelheiss Wine

edelheiss-wine.com

Can also be found at Wegmans, Yes! Organic Market, MOM’s organic

Gourmet popcorn – Stella’s Pop Kern

Kristina Kern

stellaspopkern.com