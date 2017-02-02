Police: Driver of truck backs over car in road rage incident Home Police: Driver of truck backs over car in road rage incident Ocala police officers say the driver of a truck ran over a smaller car -- crushing the hood and windshield -- during an apparent incident of road rage.

An officer arrived at the scene in the southbound lane of Southwest 27th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, to discover the silver Ford F-150 sitting atop the hood of a Toyota Camry, with its back-end embedded into the windshield.

Officers say the man in the car, Adalberto Aponte, 53, was punching the truck driver through his open window. They say when Aponte told the driver of that truck that he was going to go get his gun, the truck driver threw it in reverse.

Officers arrested Aponte and charged him with battery and criminal mischief.