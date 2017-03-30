FOX 5 tested their own reusables for mold and bacteria - this is what we found!

What’s lurking in your child's lunch bag?

We asked Dr. Shilpi Agarwai that question earlier this week – and her answers were anything but pleasant!

Mold spores, E. coli, and fecal bacteria were all identified in tests done by the doctor when she swabbed her own child’s reusable lunch box.

We gave her our own reusables to test - and the results were not much better!

The lunchbox belonging to the children of executive-producer Matt Gaffney contained bacteria with one area of mold. A water bottle belonging to GoodDay producer Chris Smith showed several mold colonies and some bacteria.

Dr. Agarwal said that putting water bottles in the dishwasher and sanitizing them kills lingering bacteria.

As for reusable lunch boxes, Agarwal says to make sure you wash them out with antibacterial wipes. She said you can also put them in the washing machine with the kitchen towels.

