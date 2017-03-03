Napflix helps you fall back to sleep with really boring videos

- We've all heard staring at a screen before bed is bad for your sleep, but if you like watching TV to help you doze off, Napflix might actually help.

The site has a collection of calming and relaxing videos, including rainfall, tropical waves on the beach, wildlife, and if you need something to bore you to sleep, science lectures.

Some studies suggest most TV shows actually stimulate your brain, but background or white noise seems to be necessary for some people to get comfortable at bed time. That's why the folks at Napflix created a list of quiet, boring sleep-inducing videos, all in one spot.

As they put it: "We all know the feeling of insomnia. Your body wants to sleep but your mind is still awake and active. So how can we steady up our mind?"

Napflix videos also include chickens cooking on a rotisserie, burning fireplaces, fishing tournaments, cars driving on a rainy highway, the royal wedding, a dog show, the inside of a running dish washer, and video of a community association meeting. Depending on where you live, that could be pretty interesting, actually. But you get the idea.

For more information, visit http://napflix.tv/.