- Poolesville, Maryland was the place to be for our FOX 5 Zip Trip on Friday, July 21. Located in Montgomery County, Poolesville is full of history, culture and countless residents who love calling this community home.

Watch the videos above to check out some of the people and places we featured during our visit.

Check out our 2017 FOX 5 ZIP TRIP schedule to see where we're heading and where we've been!

CLICK ON THE LINKS BELOW TO WATCH SEGMENTS FROM ZIP TRIP: POOLESVILLE

Poolesville | Zip Trip: History, adventure and much more!

The Six Flags America FOX 5 First 5

5 Must Stops

Cold Stone Creamery ® Junior Reporter

The Buffalo Wild Wings Hometown Team

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE OF 2017 ZIP TRIP LOCATIONS AND TO REVISIT THE FUN WE HAD AT OUR PREVIOUS STOPS!