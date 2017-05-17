FOX 5 Zip Trip: Where we're going in 2017!

We're hitting the road again this summer on our FOX 5 Zip Trips!

We're taking you to some of the best spots to visit around the D.C. region -- and we hope you'll come along every Friday through the Labor Day weekend!

Our first stop, on May 26, will be in Ellicott City, Maryland!

If we're coming your way, please come out and join the party!

ZIP TRIP 2017 SCHEDULE

May 26

ELLICOTT CITY, MD



June 2

BOWIE, MD



June 9

GEORGETOWN

June 16

ASHBURN, VA

June 23

ANNAPOLIS, MD

June 30

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

July 7

WALDORF, MD

July 14

PENTAGON ROW

July 21

POOLESVILLE, MD

July 28

CONGRESS HEIGHTS

August 4

LEESBURG, VA

August 11

CULPEPER, VA

August 18

GAITHERSBURG, MD

August 25

FREDERICKSBURG, VA

September 1

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

