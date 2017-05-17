FOX 5 Zip Trip: Where we're going in 2017!

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 17 2017 06:56AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 11:21AM EDT

We're hitting the road again this summer on our FOX 5 Zip Trips!

We're taking you to some of the best spots to visit around the D.C. region -- and we hope you'll come along every Friday through the Labor Day weekend!

Our first stop, on May 26, will be in Ellicott City, Maryland!

If we're coming your way, please come out and join the party!

ZIP TRIP 2017 SCHEDULE

May 26
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

June 2
BOWIE, MD

June 9
GEORGETOWN

June 16
ASHBURN, VA

June 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD

June 30
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

July 7
WALDORF, MD

July 14
PENTAGON ROW

July 21
POOLESVILLE, MD

July 28
CONGRESS HEIGHTS

August 4
LEESBURG, VA

August 11
CULPEPER, VA

August 18
GAITHERSBURG, MD

August 25
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

September 1
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

