FOX 5 Zip Trip: Where we're going in 2017!

We're hitting the road again this summer on our FOX 5 Zip Trips!
We're taking you to some of the best spots to visit around the D.C. region -- and we hope you'll come along every Friday through the Labor Day weekend!
Our first stop, on May 26, will be in Ellicott City, Maryland!
If we're coming your way, please come out and join the party!
ZIP TRIP 2017 SCHEDULE
May 26
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
June 2
BOWIE, MD
June 9
GEORGETOWN
June 16
ASHBURN, VA
June 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD
June 30
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
July 7
WALDORF, MD
July 14
PENTAGON ROW
July 21
POOLESVILLE, MD
July 28
CONGRESS HEIGHTS
August 4
LEESBURG, VA
August 11
CULPEPER, VA
August 18
GAITHERSBURG, MD
August 25
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
September 1
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD
