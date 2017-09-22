Pumpkin spice pizza the latest fall flavored combo

- You've heard of pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice beers, and pumpkin spice cookies.

But have you heard of pumpkin spice pizza?

Brace yourselves! It's a real thing!

Villa Italian Kitchen, the popular American pizza chain with locations all over the country, has combined the favorite cheesy treat with the flavors of fall.

The restaurant says their pumpkin spice pizza is made with homemade dough, mozzarella cheese and is loaded with pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon.

Like the sound of that? The pies are available today (Sept. 22) only - in honor of the first day of fall.

Get them while supplies last at a store near you: http://www.villaitaliankitchen.com/locations