'House of Cards' actor Paul Sparks raises awareness for type 1 diabetes

Paul Sparks of 'House of Cards' talks with FOX 5's Steve Chenevey about type 1 diabetes on July 24, 2017.

- "House of Cards" Paul Sparks sat down with FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey to talk about raising awareness for type 1 diabetes.

Sparks, who played Tom Yates on "House of Cards," was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1999.

The actor works with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Children’s Congress to ensure Congress renews the annual $150 million fund for type 1 diabetes research. The fund will be lost if it is not renewed by September 30.

The 2017 Children’s Congress, which is taking place Monday through Wednesday in Washington, D.C., will feature more than 150 children who will talk to U.S. government officials about why type 1 diabetes research is essential for finding a cure, treatment and prevention.

To learn more, visit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation website for more information.