Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson flattered by support after saying presidential run a possibility Now that he's conquered Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, may have his sights set on the White House. In an interview with GQ last week, Johnson said that a presidential run is "a real possibility."

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy caught up with Johnson in Miami over the weekend where clarified his remarks and said he was flattered by the show of support he received after making the comments. Johnson said that the support may have more to do with the current presidential situation than it does with him.

"The surge of people in American saying, 'Yes, I want DJ to run - you should run for president,' I think it's reflective of a need of leadership right now that they are unhappy with," Johnson told Kevin. "That's the perspective we got to keep in mind."

Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn't want to sway anyone's opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.