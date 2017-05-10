Metallica rehearsal ‘beyond incredible,' says Kevin McCarthy [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Metallica rehearsal ‘beyond incredible,’ says Kevin McCarthy FOX Beat Metallica rehearsal ‘beyond incredible,’ says Kevin McCarthy FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy as in Baltimore Tuesday to watch a special rehearsal from one of his all-time favorite bands – METALLICA!

- FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy as in Baltimore Tuesday to watch a special rehearsal from one of his all-time favorite bands – METALLICA!

Kevin said the special event was scheduled ahead of their tour which begins tonight.

He said the show was "beyond incredible" and what made it even more special was having his dad with him. Kevin said he and his father are both fans and that they saw the band 20-years ago, in 1997, at the Hampton Coliseum.

"To see one of my favorite bands that close-up and in that intimate of a setting was just insane," he said.

ONLINE: https://metallica.com/

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX