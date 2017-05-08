Josh Gad stars in 'Murder on the Orient Express'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 08 2017 09:55AM EDT

Updated:May 08 2017 09:55AM EDT

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with Josh Gad about the filming of his new movie, Murder on the Orient Express.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: 20th Century FOX

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories