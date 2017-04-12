Tom Holland is the new title star in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 12 2017 12:54PM EDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 12:54PM EDT

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy sat down with Tom Holland, who has the starring role in the new film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Columbia Pictures

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories