FOX Beat: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Life'

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy speaks with Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, stars of the new film, Life.
Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Columbia Pictures
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy speaks with Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, stars of the new film, Life.
Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Columbia Pictures
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX