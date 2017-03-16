FOX Beat: Josh Gad and Luke Evans star in 'Beauty and The Beast'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 16 2017 06:08AM EDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 06:08AM EDT

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with Josh Gad and Luke Evans, stars of new film, Beauty and The Beast.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories