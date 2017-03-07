FOX Beat: Alec Baldwin stars in 'Boss Baby'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 07 2017 12:07PM EST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 12:07PM EST

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with Alec Baldwin, star of Boss Baby.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: 20th Century Fox

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories