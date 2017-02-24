Kevin's Oscar Predictions: Who SHOULD win and who WILL win

WASHINGTON - FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy gives us his take on the Oscars - who he thinks SHOULD win and who hi thinks WILL win!
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WASHINGTON - FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy gives us his take on the Oscars - who he thinks SHOULD win and who hi thinks WILL win!
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX