FOX Beat: Will Arnett stars in new animated film, 'The Lego Batman Movie'

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with Will Arnett, voice star in the new film, The Lego Batman Movie.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 08 2017 12:57PM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 12:57PM EST

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Warner Bros. Pictures

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

