FOX Beat: Common stars in 'John Wick 2'

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy speaks with Common about his new film John Wick 2 and about his previous work with Kanye West.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 01 2017 09:37AM EST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 09:37AM EST

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Lionsgate

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

