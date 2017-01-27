FOX Beat: Kevin reviews A Dog's Purpose and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy gives us his reviews of new films, A Dog's Purpose and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 11:47AM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 11:47AM EST

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy gives us his reviews of new films, A Dog's Purpose and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories