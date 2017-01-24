FOX Beat: Milla Jovovich stars in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy sat down with Milla Jovovich, star of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 01:24PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 01:24PM EST

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy sat down with Milla Jovovich, star of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Screen Gems

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories