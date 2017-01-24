FOX Beat: Milla Jovovich stars in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy sat down with Milla Jovovich, star of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Screen Gems
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy sat down with Milla Jovovich, star of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Screen Gems
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX