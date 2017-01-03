FOX Beat: 'Underworld: Blood Wars' star Kate Beckinsale

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with 'Underworld: Blood Wars' star Kate Beckinsale.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 12:54PM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 12:54PM EST

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with 'Underworld: Blood Wars' star Kate Beckinsale.

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: Screen Gems

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories