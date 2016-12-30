FOX Beat: Mark Wahlberg stars in 'Patriots Day'

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with Mark Wahlberg about the new film, Patriots Day.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 30 2016 10:42AM EST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 10:49AM EST

Travel & Accommodations Provided By: CBS Films and Lionsgate

More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX

