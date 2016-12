Kevin's top 5 best & worst films of 2016 FOX Beat Kevin’s top 5 best & worst films of 2016 As 2016 is wrapping up to an end, FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy reveals his thoughts on what the best and worst films were in 2016.

As 2016 is wrapping up to an end, FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy reveals his thoughts on what the best and worst films were in 2016.



Here is what Kevin thought were the best films of 2016:

1. Deadpool

2. Arrival

3. La La Land

4. Sing Street

5. Moonlight



Unfortunately his least favorite movie of 2016 is Zoolander 2.