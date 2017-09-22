FIREHOUSE FRIDAY: Fort Belvoir Fire Department ready for HAZMAT response

- In this week's edition of Firehouse Friday, FOX 5 hit the road to get the scoop on the HAZMAT response team of Station 464 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The HAZMAT team is specially trained and equipped to respond a variety of calls.

“We’re one of four firehouses on Fort Belvoir that provide emergency services to our military community here,” Cpt. Dan Wedding with the Fort Belvoir Fire Department explained. “We could be called to respond to the more specialized facilities on Fort Belvoir that have toxic industrial chemicals that could potentially be leaking.”

In the video player above, FOX 5’s Erin Como chats with the crew of Station 464 as they give us a tour of their operation.