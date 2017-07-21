Poolesville | Zip Trip: 5 Must Stops

- What's there to do in Poolesville? We could go on and on... but instead, we've narrowed it down to just five absolute must stops!

Here are the must stops we featured on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Poolesville:

#5: Historic White's Ferry

In operation since 1782, this is the last ferry left on the Potomac River. Whether you're in a car, on a motorcycle, bike or on foot, it's a great way to get back and forth from Maryland to Virginia. Stop by the White's Ferry Store and Grill for a snack. Markers on the building show water levels from three historic floods.

#4: St. Paul Community Church

Established in 1871 by freed slaves after emancipation, this historic church is located in the heart of the Sugarland Forest Community. The church and land was purchased from a slave owner for $25. Inside, you'll find an exhibit and artifacts the time when people worshipped there.

#3: The John Poole House, Old Town Hall Bank Museum, and Seneca Schoolhouse

Learn about Poolesville's history at each site. They are all are part of the Historic Medley District in Montgomery County. The Poole House is the oldest building in Poolesville. The Old Town Hall Bank Museum showcases the town's historic role during the Civil War. Seneca Schoolhouse gives visitors a look at learning in the 19th century.

#2: Rocklands Farm Winery and Market

This 34-acre farm and winery is a must-see! They offer more than a dozen different wines, and you can enjoy a glass of your choice in their tasting room, while snacking on one of their fabulous cheese and meat plates. Cheers!

#1: Calleva

If you're looking for an adventure this is the place for you! Adults and kids of all ages can take a break from the city and enjoy the great outdoors. They offer a variety of camps, from fishing and rockclimbing to canoeing and kayaking. It's not just fun -- it's educational too!

