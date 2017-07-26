'Step' follows story of challenge, triumph of young women from Baltimore

- The new movie, Step, tells a true story of challenge and triumph as it follows a group of young women from Baltimore who are members of a competitive step team.

The documentary follows them during their senior year as they prepare for a multi-state step showdown and as they work on breaking barriers as the first graduates of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

The story unfolds in the shadow of unrest across Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

Director and producer Amanda Lipitz, team coach Gari McIntyre, and performers Cori Grainger, Tayla Soloman, Blessin Giraldo, Paula Dofat, joined us to talk about the new coming-of-age film.

Plus, FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy spoke with the cast at last night’s premiere right here in the nation's capital!