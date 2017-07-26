Young boy battling leukemia receives postcards of encouragement from around the world

- It's been just over one month since Sully Menne was diagnosed with leukemia. The 15-year-old high school sophomore is spending his summer vacation in and out of hospital rooms and is feeling the ups and downs from endless rounds of chemotherapy and other procedures.

His mother, Mande, is doing her best to deal with his diagnosis. "I thought he had a resistant bug or something and he would be fine," she said. "Maybe stay a couple of nights in the hospital but he would be fine. Never in a million years thought they would tell me he had cancer."

"Just knowing your child has cancer it's scary," Mande said. Turning that fear into a fight, the Menne's decided to start collecting postcards for Sully to cheer him up as his treatments continue.

They initially set out to get friends and family on social media to get Sulley a post card from each of the 50 states.

But after that small wish went viral, the mail hasn't stopped. Strangers from around the world are helping to lift Sully's spirits by sending him postcards and messages of encouragement from across the globe!

Sulley is averaging a box of mail a day. Some contain simple notes to say hello, others have unique gifts inside from unique places, and some come with personal stories and heartfelt notes from cancer survivors.

"It really makes you realize that there are still so many good people in the world and it makes me feel loved and it makes my son feel loved," Mande said.

If you'd like to send him a postcard or a letter you can mail it to:

Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Lane

Wentzville, Missouri 63385