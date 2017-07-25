'Silent Disco' lets guests party at the Gaylord

- Want to party at the hotel but not wake up the other guests? Then a 'Silent Disco' is what you need!

FOX 5's Erin Como and Mike Thomas jumped right in at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center where guests were already hitting the silent dance floor.

The Gaylord’s Rachel Dinbokowitz explained that the 'Silent Disco' gives hotel guests the opportunity to put on their headphones and listen to their favorite music. The hotel offers a DJ channel, an 80s channel, and a kid-friendly station.

Dinbokowitz said that not only are the participants having fun – the guests who are watching them party have a blast!

