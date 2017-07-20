Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles encourages DC youth to live healthy

- Living a healthy lifestyle is the message Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles wanted D.C. youth to come away with after a morning of fun activities at West Potomac Park.

Biles was in the District to attend the 'Triple Play Day' event hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. The day was designed to promote healthy living for their mind, body, and soul.

It was also part of a summer-long competition to achieve five million minutes of activity among more than 500 participating Boys & Girls Clubs.

The day included circuit training exercises, yoga, and even some friendly obstacle course races.

https://www.bgca.org/

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles