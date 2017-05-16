What color is Erin Como’s dress?

- The outfit worn by FOX 5’s Erin Como on Tuesday started its own mini-version of the 'what color is the dress?' debate.

Take a look! Erin says it’s powder blue. Allison Seymour and Steve Chenevey both say it’s gray. Traffic producer Carlos Ramirez says it’s white!

Online opinions are across the board!

So what do you say? What color is Erin’s dress?

What color is @ErinFox5DC 's dress? TAKE A LOOK AND VOTE: https://t.co/NPRB8ZueFE — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 16, 2017

In 2015 , a photograph of dress, which appeared to change colors from person to person, blew up online. Some said it was blue and black while others said it was white and gold.