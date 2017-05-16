What color is Erin Como's dress?

What color is Erin Como’s dress?
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

What color is Erin Como’s dress?

What color is Erin Como’s dress?
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

What color is Erin Como’s dress?

What color is Erin Como’s dress?
What color is Erin Como’s dress?
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 16 2017 07:55AM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 08:00AM EDT

WASHINGTON - The outfit worn by FOX 5’s Erin Como on Tuesday started its own mini-version of the 'what color is the dress?' debate.

Take a look! Erin says it’s powder blue. Allison Seymour and Steve Chenevey both say it’s gray. Traffic producer Carlos Ramirez says it’s white!

Online opinions are across the board!

So what do you say? What color is Erin’s dress?

 

 

In 2015 , a photograph of dress, which appeared to change colors from person to person, blew up online. Some said it was blue and black while others said it was white and gold.

 

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories