Salt & Pepper Chefs recipes for a Mother's Day home cooked masterpiece

Shake things up for this year's Mother's Day with a home cooked masterpiece.

Better yet, the Salt & Pepper Chefs will help you every step of the way.

They joined us in studio to cook their wives favorite meals and are passing on the recipes to you!

Chef Tee's Shrimp and Grits - Serves 4 to 6

Prep time: 10-to-15 minutes; cooking time: 5 to 10 minutes

Ingredients

- 2 Tbsps. canola or vegetable oil

- 3 cloves garlic, diced

- 1 cup turkey or pork andouille sausage, cooked, cut into 1/4-inch slices

- 1 cup shallots, sliced

- 12-to-14 medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

- 1 cup tomatoes, chopped

- 1 cup chicken broth

- 1 cup green onions, chopped

- 1 Tbsp. basil, chopped

- 1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

- 4 Tbsps. butter (optional)

- Salt & Pepper

- Old fashioned grits or polenta (follow directions on box, but don't use all water; make sure 1/3 of liquid that instructions call for is milk)

Directions

1.In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.

2.Add sausage, garlic, shallots; cook a few minutes.

3.Add shrimp, tomatoes, green onions, chicken broth; simmer over medium heat 2-to-3 minutes.

4.Stir in butter until melted; stir in parsley and basil.

5.Salt & Pepper to taste.

6.Serve over grits; enjoy!

Brian's Mussels and Linguine - Serves 4 to 6 **

Prep time: 10-to-15 minutes; cooking time: 15-to-20 minutes

Ingredients

- 15-to-20 mussels

- 1 pkg. (12 to 16 ounces) linguine

- 4 Tbsps. butter

- ½ medium onion, diced

- 3 cloves garlic, chopped

- 2 cups white wine

- 1 cup tomatoes, chopped

- Salt & Pepper

- 2 Tbsps. basil, chopped (plus extra for garnish)

- 2 Tbsps. parsley, chopped (plus extra for garnish)

Directions

1.Rinse and debeard mussels; set aside.

2.Cook linguine al dente according to package directions; set aside.

3.In large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat.

4.Add onions, garlic; Salt & Pepper to taste; cook until onions are soft, translucent.

5.Add basil, parsley, wine; bring to boil.

6.Add mussels; cover; cook 5-to-10 minutes or until shells open (discard mussels that don't open.)

7.Add linguine to skillet; carefully toss ingredients together.

8.Serve in large bowl; garnish with chopped basil and parsley.