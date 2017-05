Coffee not cutting it? Try a caffeinated 'Espresso Buzz Bagel' [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Einstein Brothers Bagels 'Espresso Buzz Bagel' / einsteinbros.com) Good Day Coffee not cutting it? Try a caffeinated 'Espresso Buzz Bagel' If your cup of coffee doesn’t give you quite the morning boost you’re looking for – you’re in luck. You can now try a CAFFEINE-INFUSED BAGEL!

Einstein Brothers Bagels is now selling their new "Espresso Buzz Bagel." Dubbed the world's first caffeinated bagel, each one contains 32 milligrams of caffeine.

That's about a third of what's in the average cup-of-joe.

CHECK OUT THE BAGEL HERE: https://www.einsteinbros.com/boostedbagels