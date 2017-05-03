Introducing Honor & Glory! DC eaglets named after online vote

- The two eaglets that hatched at the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C. earlier this year will be named Honor and Glory!

Almost 30,000 people voted online to the name the eaglets that were born in March to the famous D.C. bald eagle pair "Mr. President" and "First Lady."

Among the choices were Stars and Stripes, Freedom and Liberty, Anacostia and Potomac, and Cherry and Blossom.

The two eggs were laid in February in a nest at the top of a tulip poplar tree in the Arboretum. The baby eagles are the third and fourth offspring to hatch in the nest.

The pair first nested in 2015. They are the first eagles to nest at the Arboretum since 1947.

