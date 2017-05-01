Olivia Newton-John and 'LIV ON' create music to help people overcome grief Good Day Olivia Newton-John and 'LIV ON' create music to help people overcome grief Music icons Olivia Newton-John, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Amy Sky are in town to perform songs from new album LIV ON.

Olivia Newton-John, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Amy Sky have joined forces to create LIV ON. The album consists of eleven powerful songs intended to help people overcome grief as they embark on a journey to new-found meaning and hope.

The inspiration behind the album stemmed from the trio's own personal experiences with loss and illness-- from the most difficult to the most celebratory.

Their hope is to uplift hearts burdened by grief while bringing comfort to the listener.

For one night only, the ladies will be performing at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center at 7 p.m. on May 1, 2017.

Tickets can purchased by clicking here.