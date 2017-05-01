It's Tajiri! Animal Adventure Park releases name of April the Giraffe's new baby boy

NEW YORK - The Animal Adventure Park in New York has released the name of April the Giraffe’s new baby boy.
His name is Tajiri!
It means 'hope' in Swahili.
Here is the announcement from the zoo-keepers.
