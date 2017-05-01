It's Tajiri! Animal Adventure Park releases name of April the Giraffe's new baby boy

Meet Tajiri! Animal Adventure Park releases name of April the Giraffe’s new baby boy
Meet Tajiri! Animal Adventure Park releases name of April the Giraffe’s new baby boy
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 01 2017 09:04AM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 09:33AM EDT

NEW YORK - The Animal Adventure Park in New York has released the name of April the Giraffe’s new baby boy.

His name is Tajiri!

It means 'hope' in Swahili.

Here is the announcement from the zoo-keepers.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories