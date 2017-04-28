Reebok's 'sweaty t-shirt' takes jab at Nordstrom's 'dirty jeans' [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Reebok's 'sweaty t-shirt' takes jab at Nordstrom’s 'dirty jeans'(reebok.com) Good Day Reebok's 'sweaty t-shirt' takes jab at Nordstrom’s 'dirty jeans' If you’ll pay $425 for 'dirty jeans' maybe you’ll spend the same amount on a 'sweaty shirt!' At least that’s what Reebok hopes! In a not-so-subtle jab at Nordstrom's, the athletic apparel company is selling its own version of high-priced distressed clothing.

Nordstrom's made the news earlier this month when they began selling their Barracuda Straight Leg jeans for $425. The jeans look like they are covered in dirt and are described online as coming with 'crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.'

Reebok's version – for the same price - is a red t-shirt covered in sweat stains. In its description, the company says it was 'created by the hard working Reebok employees who always find time to sweat it out during the day. We're putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell.'

They also say the shirt includes authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work and that the actual stains that will last forever (do not wash)! They say the accurate placement of the stains was created by sweaty employees after workout for maximum visibility.

It might be all in good fun – but their website lists the Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt as sold out!