Eastern Senior High School Marching Band raising money for competition

The students of the Eastern Senior High School Marching Band need your help!

Over the last few months, the students have been playing outside of Metro stations, holding fundraisers selling candy -- and everything in between -- in an all-out effort to raise to help them get to an out of state Battle of the Bands competition in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The students have started a GoFundMe page and are still a bit short of their $25,000 goal.

CLICK HERE TO HELP: https://www.gofundme.com/EASTERN2NEWORLEANS