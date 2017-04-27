Capitals rooftop yoga, ticket hunts, playoff babies help keep postseason excitement alive

- The Washington Capitals have pushed passed the Toronto Maple Leafs and are now getting ready to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The team is optimistic about their chances and so are the fans who have plenty of opportunities to #RockTheRed during the postseason run.

The Capitals host #Playoff Yoga on the mornings of all playoff week day games in Arlington, Virginia on the rooftop of the Kettler Capitals Iceplex. The one-hour workouts begin at 6:30 a.m., are free, and are open to the public. RSVP at Washingtoncaps.com/Yoga.

Fans looking for tickets to the games can participate in a #RockTheRed hunt. Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, commemorative pucks will be hidden at different locations throughout the Washington, D.C., region. Each fan who locates a puck will receive a pair of tickets. Location clues and updates will be released the morning of April 27 through the team's official Twitter account, @Capitals.

Newborns won’t be left out of the postseason fun! All babies born at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital during the Capitals' postseason run will receive a complimentary Capitals package. Included is a blanket, hat and gift for mom. Fans can share photos of their newborns by using the #CapsPlayoffBaby hashtag on social media platforms.

More activities and giveaways here: https://www.nhl.com/capitals/news/caps-fans-prepare-to-rockthered-in-round-2-of-2017-playoffs-presented-by-boeing/c-289096918