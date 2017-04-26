Here are the best spots for pizza in DMV

- Pizza is a food almost everybody loves and everyone has their favorite spot to grab a slice.

USA Today put out their list of the best pizza restaurants in the U.S.

Called "Where To Find The Best Pizza In Every U.S. State (And Washington D.C.)," the list doesn’t leave anyone out. Along with listing the top spot it breaks down the reasons why the restaurant is so good. (CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST HERE!)

Here are the favorites for our area:

D.C.

Here's the place: 2Amy's Neapolitan Pizzeria

Here's what they said: 2Amy’s is the first pizzeria in D.C. that serves certified authentic Neapolitan pizza, using only permitted ingredients to make the dough, sauce, and mozzarella. Their certified pies, including the traditional Margherita, contain only tomato, basil, mozzarella, garlic, and oregano. However, they have other pizzas, including a stuffed variety with ricotta cheese (yes please) that contain additional fresh ingredients like salami, capers, rapini, anchovy, and eggplant confit. Pair your pizza with one of 2Amy’s Southern Italian wines or their personal wines on tap, made by one of California’s most talented winemakers. Buon appetito!

Here's the link: http://www.2amysdc.com/

🍕🍕 #dceatss 📍: Washington, D.C. A post shared by Dceatss (@dceatss) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

MARYLAND

Here's the place: Pizza CS

Here's what they said: This small hole-in-the-wall is busting out some seriously delicious pies. The pizza here is true Neapolitan style, produced by owners of learned Naples’ pizza culture. Locals and visitors alike rave about the wide selection of ‘zas, which are always topped with only the best, fresh ingredients. Choose from their selection of red or white pizzas (or just get both) or customize your own using anything from burrata to Calabrian chili peppers to pancetta, and more.

Here's the link: http://pizzacs.com/

Our #passover tradition lives on -- pizza for our last #chametz. See you next week, bread. #whatjeweating #eeeeeats #thedomesticatedwolf A post shared by megan wolf, ms rd cdn (@thedomesticatedwolf) on Apr 3, 2015 at 11:30am PDT

VIRGINIA

Here's the place: Pupatella

Here's what they said: In 2016, Pupatella was voted the best pizza in Virginia by MSN. They serve up traditional Neapolitan-style pizza prepared with authentic Italian ingredients like prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, kalamata olives, and basil, to name just a few. The owner was born and raised in Italy, so obviously he knows how to make a pretty good pie, only uses ingredients imported from Naples to make his Margherita pizza. Additionally, all the pies are prepared in a wood-fired oven shipped from Naples, which is built from bricks made out of volcanic ash from Mount Vesuvius. You’re not going to find anything more authentic than if you go to Italy itself.

Here's the link: http://www.pupatella.com/home.html