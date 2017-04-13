DC high school celebrates 5th consecutive year of 100 percent graduation, college acceptance rate [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption National Collegiate Preparatory Public Charter High School Good Day DC high school celebrates 5th consecutive year of 100 percent graduation, college acceptance rate When you hear the words, "signing day," you usually associate them with high school athletes announcing their college of choice based on their skills on the playing field. But for a high school in D.C., the words have taken on a whole new meaning.

National Collegiate Preparatory Public Charter High School, in the District’s eighth Ward, is celebrating its fifth consecutive year of having a one-hundred percent graduation rate and college acceptance. Its 'signing day" is based on pure academic merit.

Unique Wilson, one of the graduating seniors, will be attending the University of Pennsylvania later this fall. She is the first student to graduate from National Prep who will be attending an Ivy League school. "Accomplished," she said of her achievement. "I’m just really proud to show everyone else in the school that it's possible that we can make it to an Ivy League."

Dianne Brown, principal at the school, said she wishes she knew the secret to their success. "It's just getting children excited about going to school; excited about opportunities; knowing that college is the next step."

Brown says the educators at National Prep make clear that education is necessary to achieve goals and that they reinforce this by offering educational school trips to different parts of the world.

"It warms our heart," Brown said. "We do whatever we have to do to get them through."