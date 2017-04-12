Newborn 'playoff babies' #RockTheRed for Washington Capitals post-season run

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals are primed for the playoffs and so are the newborn babies at one of D.C.'s biggest hospitals.
The staff at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s labor and delivery unit at outfitting all newborns who arrive during the Capitals' postseason run with a team blanket and hat.
We're headed to @MedStarGUH to meet #CapsPlayoffBabies! And we want to meet your lil' #Caps fan! More information: https://t.co/qnOi23WO93 pic.twitter.com/cOIHwUGmTR— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2017
Moms and dads can share photos of their newborns online using the hashtag #CapsPlayoffBaby.
The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday with the NHL-leading Washington Capitals up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.