Newborn 'playoff babies' #RockTheRed for Washington Capitals post-season run

- The Washington Capitals are primed for the playoffs and so are the newborn babies at one of D.C.'s biggest hospitals.

The staff at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s labor and delivery unit at outfitting all newborns who arrive during the Capitals' postseason run with a team blanket and hat.

Moms and dads can share photos of their newborns online using the hashtag #CapsPlayoffBaby.

The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday with the NHL-leading Washington Capitals up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.