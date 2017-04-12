Allergies knock out Tucker Barnes! Mike Thomas to the rescue!

- High levels of pollen can spell disaster for allergy sufferers – especially our own Tucker Barnes – who struggled to make it through the early morning forecasts on Wednesday.

Mold, grass and weed pollen levels were low Wednesday but tree pollen levels were extremely high. With a gravelly voice and stuffy nose – Tucker made it work.

But he couldn’t have made it much further without the help of his old buddy – FOX 5’s own Mike Thomas!

Sniffling and Sneezing? Its probably tree pollen which is high! Oak and Beech pollen likely culprits... pic.twitter.com/4BgRYDatAe — Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) April 12, 2017

Mike put his voice-over skills to work and gave us his best ‘Tucker Barnes’ impression. You couldn’t even notice it wasn’t really him!

Ok – maybe you could tell just a little. But it’s the thought that counts, Mike!

Do you have allergies? Check out these links to try and get some relief!

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology | http://acaai.org/allergies

Types of Allergies | http://acaai.org/allergies/types

Allergy Symptoms | http://acaai.org/allergies/symptoms

Allergy Treatment | http://acaai.org/allergies/treatment

Children & Allergies | http://acaai.org/allergies/who-has-allergies/children-allergies

Seasonal Allergies | http://acaai.org/allergies/seasonal-allergies

Anaphylaxis | http://acaai.org/allergies/anaphylaxis

Who has Allergies & Why | http://acaai.org/allergies/who-has-allergies