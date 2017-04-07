Lynda Carter talks 'Wonder Woman,' new music on FOX 5 [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Lynda Carter Good Day Lynda Carter talks 'Wonder Woman,' new music on FOX 5 Lynda Carter's character, "Wonder Woman," was an inspiration for girls everywhere when it hit the air in the 1970's. Nowadays, Carter is hanging with the CW's Supergirl, where she plays the president.

- Lynda Carter's character, "Wonder Woman," was an inspiration for girls everywhere when it hit the air in the 1970's. Nowadays, Carter is hanging with the CW's Supergirl, where she plays the president.

And if that wasn’t enough - she writes and sings music and is performing locally at The Kennedy Center this weekend.

Lynda Carter stopped by FOX 5 where she talked about her time as "Wonder Woman," her new role, and about her music.

THE OTHER SIDE OF TROUBLE

Carter's Kennedy Center show, The Other Side of Trouble, will feature a unique mix of country, jazz, and originals. Music has always been part of her life, she told us. Carter says she began as a musician at 14-years-old when she was in high school in Phoenix.

SUPER GIRL & HILLARY

"I told Hillary that I had modeled my vision of what a president should act like and be like after her," she told us about her role as a powerful female president the CW's Supergirl. "I recently received a letter, a personal letter from her, thanking me for what part I played - whatever small part I played - in trying to get her elected and then she mentioned Supergirl - and it was kind of thrilling to get that letter from her."

TIMELESS

"We all just try to do the very best we can," about her look and career. "We try to keep it going. This is what it looks like, you know!"

"I quit music many years ago to raise my family and they don't need any more." She said her son played guitar on her new album and that her daughter will sing a duet with her at the Kennedy Center show. Both her daughter and her son are lawyer, she said.

WONDER WOMAN

"I so believed in that character. I really thought that she was a character that was certainly enduring for me and that she had something to say," she said.

She said here focus has shifted to the men she says have been there in her life along the way. "When we speak for ourselves, we speak for the men that have helped us along the way," she said. "When we talk about, you know those, 'angry white men,' it doesn't include my husband. It doesn't include my son or my brother or my father or the many friends and family that we have that are out there every day supporting us in what we do. And those men I would not want to do it without!"

ONLINE:

Potomac Productions Presents Lynda Carter The Other Side of Trouble | http://www.kennedy-center.org/calendar/event/RRXAZ